Northampton keep alive automatic promotion hopes with win at Oldham

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:05 pm
Jon Guthrie scored as Northampton beat Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Northampton kept alive their bid for automatic promotion with a well-deserved 2-0 win at struggling 10-man Oldham.

Jon Brady’s men moved up a place to fourth in the table while Oldham slipped back into the drop zone.

Oldham’s Alex Hunt fired an early strike narrowly off target before Northampton replied with Aaron McGowan forcing Danny Rogers into a smart near-post save.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Cobblers keeper Liam Roberts made a superb double stop from Hunt and then Harrison McGahey.

As Oldham continued to press, Roberts also saved expertly from Davis Keillor-Dunn.

But Northampton went ahead a minute before the interval when Jon Guthrie stabbed home at the far post as he met Sam Hoskins’ cross.

Rogers saved well from Louis Appere soon after the restart but the Cobblers doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Josh Eppiah crossed for Appere and he drove into the roof of the net from eight yards.

Appere, Jack Sowerby and Ali Koiki all missed further late chances for Northampton before Oldham skipper Carl Piergianni was sent off with minutes left following a melee involving multiple players.

