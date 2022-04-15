Bournemouth jeered off as promotion bid stutters again with draw against Boro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bournemouth jeered off as promotion bid stutters again with draw against Boro

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:06 pm
Bournemouth were held by Middlesbrough (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Play-off chasing Middlesbrough produced a brilliant rearguard action to hold automatic promotion hopefuls Bournemouth to a frustrating 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The shot-shy Cherries missed the chance to put clear daylight between them and the chasing pack and have now taken just two points from their last three outings.

Boro boss Chris Wilder made a big call by dropping goalkeeper Joe Lumley and handing Luke Daniels his first start since December.

But neither Daniels nor opposite number Mark Travers were seriously tested for much of a first half lacking in attacking quality.

Bournemouth midfielder Todd Cantwell flashed a dangerous free-kick into the penalty area in the 16th minute but defender Nat Phillips narrowly failed to connect with an attempted diving header.

Seven minutes later, Dominic Solanke saw his effort from 12 yards blocked by Isaiah Jones after good play by right-back Ethan Laird.

Boro then had two penalty appeals waved away by referee Tim Robinson in the space of a minute.

First, Adam Smith appeared to block a Jones cross with his outstretched arm and then Phillips looked to have played the ball against his own hand after mis-controlling it.

It took until the final minute of the half for the first attempt on target and it came from the visitors.

Marcus Tavernier found himself in space 30 yards from goal before rolling a pass into the feet of Duncan Watmore and his well-struck shot was pushed away by Travers.

The home side came close to breaking the deadlock nine minutes before half-time when Philip Billing fired a 25-yard free-kick just over the crossbar.

Bournemouth were buoyed by promotion rivals Nottingham Forest losing 1-0 at Luton earlier in the day.

But it was Boro who started the second half looking more likely to open the scoring, with Tavernier flashing a header wide from Marc Bola’s hanging cross.

Bournemouth thought they had taken the lead when Jefferson Lerma met Cantwell’s 58th-minute corner with a thumping header only to be denied by the underside of the crossbar.

The Cherries had another opportunity from the rebound, but Danish international Billing could not keep his volley down.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker brought on substitutes Jaidon Anthony and Jamal Lowe in a desperate bid to break down Boro’s stubborn defence.

The pair combined in the 77th minute when Anthony floated in a teasing left-wing cross but the rising Lowe could only head high over the crossbar.

Anthony also curled a shot into the arms of the under-worked Daniels with Bournemouth’s first shot on target six minutes from time.

The final whistle was met with jeers from the home fans as their Boro counterparts celebrated a hard-fought point.

