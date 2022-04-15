Sunderland late show continues as they edge out Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Play-off chasing Sunderland claimed a dramatic late winner for the third Sky Bet League One game in a row as Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time header secured a 3-2 win over Shrewsbury.

The Black Cats looked destined for a frustrating afternoon after second-half goals from Josh Vela and former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan wiped out the two-goal advantage secured through early strikes from Elliot Embleton and Broadhead.

However, Broadhead claimed his second goal as he headed home Jack Clarke’s cross to boost Sunderland’s top-six hopes.

Embleton’s opener came after just four minutes, with the midfielder, who was restored to the starting line-up after scoring a dramatic late winner at Oxford in the previous game, swivelling to fire home after Broadhead’s free-kick had cannoned into the wall.

Broadhead doubled Sunderland’s lead nine minutes later, firing home a first-time finish after Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi was only able to parry Dennis Cirkin’s long-range strike.

Lynden Gooch almost added a third goal before the break with a curled strike that flew just wide of the post, but Shrewsbury gradually grew into the game and almost pulled a goal back before the break when Ryan Bowman fired wide.

The Shrews halved their deficit five minutes after the interval, with Vela stroking a side-footed finish into the corner after George Nurse played the ball infield.

And the visitors levelled things just before the hour mark as Flanagan marked his return to the Stadium of Light with his first Shrewsbury goal. Anthony Patterson saved Matthew Pennington’s header, but Flanagan, who joined the Shrews from Sunderland on January deadline day, fired in the rebound.

Top scorer Ross Stewart lashed a shot against the crossbar as the Black Cats attempted to regain the lead, before Broadhead struck the decisive blow in stoppage time, glancing home a close-range header.