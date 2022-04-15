Port Vale close on promotion with win over Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale cemented their promotion credentials as Connor Hall’s header earned a 1-0 win at Hartlepool.

The Valiants have now won five of their last six games and have a five-point cushion ahead of the play-off places.

Pools, ensconced in mid-table, had the better of the first half. A volley from Tom Crawford dipped wide before Omar Bogle’s powerful run saw him shoot over from 20 yards.

Then David Ferguson used his right foot to send a low effort into keeper Aiden Stone.

But Vale were fired up after the restart and started to take control.

They almost went ahead when Ferguson’s wayward header back to Nicholas Bilokapic evaded the keeper, who scrambled the ball off the line.

Former Pools midfielder Brad Walker drove over from long range before the promotion-chasers won it on 67 minutes.

Jake Taylor’s cross from the left, the ball returned to him after a corner was cleared, was headed in from an angle by centre-half Hall to send the 671 travelling fans home happy.