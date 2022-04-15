Wrexham and Solihull share spoils in promotion battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National League promotion rivals Wrexham and Solihull Moors failed to capitalise on leaders Stockport’s rare defeat as they drew 1-1.

Joe Sbarra’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer as both teams kept their long unbeaten runs going.

Sbarra stabbed home his 15th goal of the season to give Moors a 56th-minute lead.

But just two minutes later Palmer headed in Ben Tozer’s long throw for his fifth goal in as many games.

Wrexham’s unbeaten run stretched to 11 league games – with Moors’ standing at 16 – and the Dragons remain second, a point ahead of third-placed Halifax and three in front of their opponents but seven behind Stockport.