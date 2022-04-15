Oxford battle to win at relegation-threatened Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oxford battle to win at relegation-threatened Fleetwood

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:18 pm
Cameron Brannagan was on target for Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
A blistering start by Oxford blew relegation-threatened Fleetwood away before the visitors were forced to scrap to a 3-2 win.

Oxford raced into a two-goal lead within seven minutes, making it 3-0 on 16 minutes, but a fightback from relegation-threatened Fleetwood at least made for a nail-shredding finish.

Nathan Holland struck Oxford’s opener with less than two minutes played, hitting the bottom corner from Billy Bodin’s cross.

Cameron Brannagan doubled the play-off hopefuls’ lead on seven minutes, finding the same corner with a low drive after a neat one-two with Holland.

And on the quarter-hour mark Oxford were 3-0 up, as Bodin beat his man to Brannagan’s cross and firmly headed in.

Fleetwood finally started to show some life when Callum Camps struck the crossbar with a free kick and, six minutes before the break, referee Bobby Madley awarded them a penalty when Sam Long handled in the box.

Ellis Harrison fired in the spot-kick to offer the hosts hope.

That hope increased when Cian Hayes hit Fleetwood’s second on 53 minutes, following up to slot in after Harrison’s challenge on U’s keeper Jack Stevens had forced the ball loose.

But, although they battled throughout the latter stages, they couldn’t find the equaliser their second-half efforts warranted as they slipped back into the relegation zone.

