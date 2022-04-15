Gillingham stay above relegation zone after Cheltenham draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gillingham stay above relegation zone after Cheltenham draw

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:20 pm
Vadaine Oliver helped struggling Gillingham earn a point at Cheltenham (John Walton/PA)
Gillingham picked up a vital point in their battle to avoid relegation as they played out a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham, twice taking the lead only for Cheltenham to peg them back each time.

The Gills twice took the lead first through Vadaine Oliver and then Ben Reeves, but the hosts were not to be denied and twice hit back with strikes from Callum Wright and Kion Etete.

The opener came after 14 minutes when a corner was half cleared and Reeves and Robbie McKenzie combined to head the ball on for the unmarked Oliver to prod home from 12 yards.

Reeves was denied a second 10 minutes later with a sweet effort on the turn that was superbly pushed away by Owen Evans before Wright levelled five minutes before the interval.

It followed a break upfield by Etete and after Alfie May’s shot was parried by keeper Aaron Chapman, the on-loan Leicester midfielder fired home.

Gillingham retook the lead after 59 minutes when Reeves curled an effort beyond the Robins keeper Evans and they were denied another when Olly Lee’s free-kick thumped against the bar.

Will Boyle then saw a header pushed over by the Gillingham keeper Chapman but it was all square after 78 minutes when a well-worked corner was headed back across goal by Sean Long and Etete headed home from six yards.

