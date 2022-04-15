Garath McCleary double sees Wycombe past fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Garath McCleary’s first-half double lifted Wycombe into the Sky Bet League One play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth at Adams Park.

The hosts made it nine games unbeaten and moved three points clear of seventh while Argyle, without top-scorer Ryan Hardie and captain Joe Edwards through injury, missed the chance to go third.

McCleary broke on the counter in the 14th minute, taking a couple of step-overs to get inside the box before arrowing the ball into the nearside top corner.

Jordan Garrick had a chance to equalise nine minutes later but his side-foot went inches wide.

Wycombe scored their second when Brandon Hanlan surged down the left and prodded the ball square to McCleary, who coolly rolled it under goalkeeper Michael Cooper for his 11th goal of the season.

The ball was in the Pilgrims’ net from a corner minutes later but referee Darren Drysdale spotted a foul on Cooper.

Steven Schumacher made two half-time changes but to little effect, with Hanlan missing two late chances and David Stockdale largely untroubled.