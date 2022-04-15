Garath McCleary double sees Wycombe past fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Garath McCleary double sees Wycombe past fellow promotion-chasers Plymouth

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:24 pm
Garath McCleary bagged a brace (John Walton/PA)
Garath McCleary bagged a brace (John Walton/PA)

Garath McCleary’s first-half double lifted Wycombe into the Sky Bet League One play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth at Adams Park.

The hosts made it nine games unbeaten and moved three points clear of seventh while Argyle, without top-scorer Ryan Hardie and captain Joe Edwards through injury, missed the chance to go third.

McCleary broke on the counter in the 14th minute, taking a couple of step-overs to get inside the box before arrowing the ball into the nearside top corner.

Jordan Garrick had a chance to equalise nine minutes later but his side-foot went inches wide.

Wycombe scored their second when Brandon Hanlan surged down the left and prodded the ball square to McCleary, who coolly rolled it under goalkeeper Michael Cooper for his 11th goal of the season.

The ball was in the Pilgrims’ net from a corner minutes later but referee Darren Drysdale spotted a foul on Cooper.

Steven Schumacher made two half-time changes but to little effect, with Hanlan missing two late chances and David Stockdale largely untroubled.

