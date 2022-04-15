Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood’s National League play-off hopes suffered a further dent following a 2-1 home defeat by rock-bottom Dover.

The visitors, who went into the game winless in 11, took the lead in the seventh minute when Will Evans brought down Michael Gyasi, who picked himself up to convert the resulting penalty.

But their joy was shortlived as Scott Boden levelled two minutes later, firing home from 12 yards after being found by Dennon Lewis.

The visitors regained the lead on the half-hour mark with an excellent finish from Koby Arthur.

Tyrone Marsh hit the post for Wood as they suffered just a second home league loss of the season which also extended their run without a win to nine games.

Wood are now seven points adrift of the play-offs but do have two games in hand.