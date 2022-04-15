Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:24 pm
Boreham Wood lost to Dover in the National League (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Boreham Wood lost to Dover in the National League (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Boreham Wood’s National League play-off hopes suffered a further dent following a 2-1 home defeat by rock-bottom Dover.

The visitors, who went into the game winless in 11, took the lead in the seventh minute when Will Evans brought down Michael Gyasi, who picked himself up to convert the resulting penalty.

But their joy was shortlived as Scott Boden levelled two minutes later, firing home from 12 yards after being found by Dennon Lewis.

The visitors regained the lead on the half-hour mark with an excellent finish from Koby Arthur.

Tyrone Marsh hit the post for Wood as they suffered just a second home league loss of the season which also extended their run without a win to nine games.

Wood are now seven points adrift of the play-offs but do have two games in hand.

