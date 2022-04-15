Arthur Gnahoua double earns Morecambe 3-2 win at Charlton to lift survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arthur Gnahoua double earns Morecambe 3-2 win at Charlton to lift survival hopes

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:29 pm
Arthur Gnahoua’s double steered Morecambe to a 3-2 win at Charlton (Steven Paston/PA Images).
Arthur Gnahoua’s double helped Morecambe secure a 3-2 win at Charlton that gives their League One survival hopes a boost.

Cole Stockton grabbed his 26th goal of the season in the 23rd minute to fire Morecambe ahead.

The striker produced a deft first time finish following excellent approach play that saw Greg Leigh and Dylan Connolly combine down the right to fashion the opening.

Gnahoua made it 2-0 three minutes before the break drilling a low shot beyond Craig MacGillivray after Charlton captain Jason Pearce only half-cleared a looping cross by Rhys Bennett.

Jayden Stockley pulled a goal back for Charlton in the 53rd minute, finishing from close-range after Mason Burstow nodded down Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross.

But Gnahoua rifled home an excellent third for the Shrimpers, punishing MacGillivray’s poor throw out.

Addicks substitute Chuks Aneke planted a firm header home from another Blackett-Taylor left-wing cross to make it 3-2.

But Charlton hopes of salvaging a point disappeared when midfielder George Dobson blasted over in stoppage time and Morecambe held on for a big result in their battle for survival.

