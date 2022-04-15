Elliot Anderson nets valuable late winner for Bristol Rovers against Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Elliot Anderson nets valuable late winner for Bristol Rovers against Salford

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:31 pm
Elliot Anderson – on loan from Newcastle – netted Bristol Rovers’ winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Elliot Anderson – on loan from Newcastle – netted Bristol Rovers’ winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bristol Rovers boosted their hopes of promotion from Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 win against Salford at the Memorial Stadium

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson drove in low at the near post on 75 minutes for his fifth league goal of the season after being set up by a fine pass from substitute Luke Thomas.

Joey Barton had to rejig his attack when striker Leon Clarke was withdrawn from the starting XI after getting injured in the warm-up. Sam Nicholson was brought in to replace him.

But it did not stop the Gas extending their unbeaten home run to 11 league games.

Matt Smith’s header in the sixth minute tested Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw at his near post, while Brandon Thomas-Asante volleyed over the bar on 20 minutes.

But that was as close as Salford came to scoring. Rovers substitute Antony Evans hit the crossbar in the second half, but the strike from Anderson, who has made a huge impression during his loan spell, eventually made the difference.

Rovers are fifth in League Two, five points behind the automatic promotion places with four matches to play.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal