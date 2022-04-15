On loan defender Harry Perritt rescues point for Altrincham against Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax missed the chance to move into second place in the National League following a 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

With promotion rivals Wrexham and Solihull cancelling each other out in Wales, the Shaymen were unable to take advantage.

Halifax went ahead in the 14th minute when Kian Spence tapped in from close range – the first goal Altrincham had conceded at home in six games.

Only a super save from Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson prevented Elliot Osborne from levelling on the half-hour mark.

Altrincham keeper Tony Thompson then denied Tyrell Warren after he was played in on goal early in the second half.

That save proved pivotal as Altrincham equalised moments later, on-loan defender Harry Perritt heading in Dan Mooney’s cross for his first goal for the club.