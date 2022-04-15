On loan defender Harry Perritt rescues point for Altrincham against Halifax By Press Association April 15, 2022, 5:32 pm Altrincham drew with Halifax in the National League (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax missed the chance to move into second place in the National League following a 1-1 draw at Altrincham. With promotion rivals Wrexham and Solihull cancelling each other out in Wales, the Shaymen were unable to take advantage. Halifax went ahead in the 14th minute when Kian Spence tapped in from close range – the first goal Altrincham had conceded at home in six games. Only a super save from Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson prevented Elliot Osborne from levelling on the half-hour mark. Altrincham keeper Tony Thompson then denied Tyrell Warren after he was played in on goal early in the second half. That save proved pivotal as Altrincham equalised moments later, on-loan defender Harry Perritt heading in Dan Mooney’s cross for his first goal for the club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Halifax and Solihull Moors play out goalless draw Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot Altrincham end long wait for a league win by beating King’s Lynn Ryan Colclough nets second-half brace as Altrincham earn late Woking draw