Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis decides a second-half thriller against Lincoln

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:33 pm
Ronan Curtis was Pompey’s late matchwinner (PA)
Ronan Curtis came off the bench to fire Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley to a dramatic 3-2 win over former club Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Curtis struck eight minutes from time at Fratton Park and only six minutes after coming on, breaking Lincoln hearts after the Imps had fought back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2.

Pompey took the lead from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half when Liam Cullen caught Jacobs and Hirst drove the spot-kick low into the net.

It looked all over on 68 minutes when Jacobs curled a 25-yard free-kick into the far corner.

Lincoln pulled a goal back two minutes later, when Ted Bishop curled beyond Gavin Bazunu.

The visitors looked to have stolen an unlikely point 12 minutes from time as Jamie Robson’s cross was bundled over the line by substitute Ben House.

Pompey claimed the points after Sean Raggett’s shot saw Jordan Wright fumble the ball into the path of Curtis, who rolled it into an empty net.

