Barrow hammer League Two leaders Forest Green to boost survival bid

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:38 pm
John Rooney scored for Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barrow returned to winning ways with a bang as they injected life into their League Two survival bid with a 4-0 win against league leaders Forest Green.

Goals from Joe Grayson, John Rooney, Matt Platt and Aaron Amadi-Holloway put a major dent into Rovers’ title bid with the Bluebirds’ first home win for four months.

Phil Brown’s side ended their four-game losing streak in style, with Brown’s first win since taking charge, as Rob Edwards’ charges saw their lead at the summit cut to just two points after Exeter’s lunchtime win.

Defender Grayson got the Bank Holiday show up and running with his first goal since September in the fifth minute.

Veteran striker Rooney was frustrated as his free-kick hit a post, but he made no mistake seven minutes before half-time as he added a second from Amadi-Holloway’s cut-back.

Paul Farman produced a couple of fine saves to keep the hosts’ lead intact.

Platt powered home a header eight minutes into the second half before Amadi-Holloway nodded home in stoppage time.

Brown’s side are three points clear of danger with a game in hand and a much superior goal difference over Oldham.

