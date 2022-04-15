Louie Barry and Josh Davison score two apiece as Swindon thump Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Louie Barry and Josh Davison score two apiece as Swindon thump Harrogate

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:38 pm
Louie Barry – on loan from Aston Villa – scored twice for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Swindon offered a timely reminder of their play-off credentials as Louie Barry and Josh Davison both bagged braces in a thumping 4-1 win at Harrogate.

Luke Armstrong grabbed the hosts’ consolation in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but the victory kept Ben Garner’s men, who had gone into the game without a win in three games, on the coat-tails of the top seven.

Harrogate, meanwhile, have still not mathematically secured their Sky Bet League Two status for next term following a seventh defeat in nine contests.

Swindon totally dominated a one-sided first half, with Jack Payne seeing a deflected edge-of-the-box effort hit an upright before Barry opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

The on-loan Aston Villa teenager was left unmarked at the far post to head in Mandela Egbo’s right-wing cross from three yards out.

He then added a second on the half-hour mark when he was left unchallenged again in the same position to meet another Egbo delivery after Louis Reed’s excellent ball through the right channel.

The visitors should have taken an even bigger lead into the interval as Barry fired straight at Joe Cracknell when given a clear run on the home goal and Davison side-footed wide from six yards.

But Davison was more clinical in the 51st minute when he netted from eight yards after Ellis Iandolo’s powerful run from the halfway line into the home box.

He then doubled his personal haul for the afternoon, firing inside an exposed Cracknell’s near post from 10 yards after being played through the right channel by Payne.

The visitors also went close to adding a fifth when Iandolo’s spectacular late strike clipped the crossbar before Armstrong pounced from close range after Jojo Wollacott had parried Simon Power’s firm drive.

