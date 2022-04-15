Armani Little keeps Torquay in play-off hunt with winner at Woking By Press Association April 15, 2022, 5:41 pm Torquay won 1-0 at Woking (Alex Pantling/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Armani Little’s fourth goal in three games earned play-off chasing Torquay a 1-0 win at Woking in the National League. Little’s 19th-minute strike earned the visitors a fourth straight victory which kept them seven points off the top seven with a game in hand on most of their rivals. Little collected Ben Wynter’s long ball before finding the far top corner from the right side of the box. Woking pushed for an equaliser but Inih Effiong fired wide when well placed late on as they slipped to a third defeat in four games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar rages at referee after Brechin City loss Chance to boss Golspie Sutherland was too good to resist, says Mark McKernie Steve Cooper demands more from Forest as they move into play-off places Willie Miller: Aberdeen must show more authority at the back against Ross County, as Joe Lewis conundrum continues