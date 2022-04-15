Maidenhead ease past struggling Weymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maidenhead made it back-to-back National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Weymouth.

Shaun Donnellan and Josh Kelly both struck for the Magpies as they remained 16th, while the Terras stayed 22nd and in the relegation zone.

Maidenhead had chances in the early stages of the game when Kane Ferdinand fired over the bar and the visitors did well to defend Shawn McCoulsky’s effort at the near post.

The Magpies found the breakthrough in 55th minute when Donnellan headed home a Charlee Adams corner to give them the lead.

Weymouth had a chance from a Tyler Cordner free-kick but the curling effort was caught by Nathan Ashmore.

Kelly sealed the three points for Maidenhead with a goal in stoppage-time.