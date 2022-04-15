Thomas Frank walking on sunshine as Brentford eye further survival boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank walking on sunshine as Brentford eye further survival boost

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:47 pm
Thomas Frank believes “everything is going in the right direction” ahead of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Watford (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Frank believes “everything is going in the right direction” ahead of Brentford’s Premier League clash with Watford (Nigel French/PA)

Thomas Frank has a spring in his step ahead of resurgent Brentford’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Bees moved 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone following a surprise 2-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

Frank hailed the game as the best of their season and they could increase the distance to the bottom three with another win over struggling Watford.

The Brentford manager believes his side have continued to improve in recent weeks, which including a shock 4-1 win at Chelsea the previous weekend.

“The sun is shining, spring is coming, and we are winning football matches,” Frank said, reported by the club website.

“Everything is going in the right direction.

“It is a better feeling as a head coach or manager, but you are constantly working on the next game; you want to perform, and you are a little bit worried if you can’t do it again.

“You need to use that confidence. I constantly speak about the attitude of being confident but humble; we need to be very confident, as the players should be, but very humble to put the hard work in every day to outrun our opponents.

“Hopefully we can add that together, with our unique togetherness, and put in a performance.”

Roy Hodgson’s Watford have suffered a second consecutive defeat and now face an uphill battle to close the six-point gap to safety with just seven games remaining.

However, Frank expects the Hornets to give their all at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

“I expect them to come flying out,” the Bees boss said.

“I expect them to come with everything and high-intensity press us. All professional footballers want to fight to the end; they still have a chance and will go for that 100 per cent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal