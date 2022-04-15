Derek Adams salutes Morecambe finishing after vital 3-2 win at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Derek Adams salutes Morecambe finishing after vital 3-2 win at Charlton

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 5:56 pm
Morecambe manager Derek Adams hailed his side’s clinical finishing in the 3-2 win at Charlton (Steven Paston/PA Images).
Derek Adams praised the clinical finishing of his Morecambe side after they injected fresh impetus into their survival fight with a 3-2 victory at Charlton.

It was the Shrimpers’ first away league win since November 20 and moved them three points clear of the League One bottom four.

Morecambe led 2-0 at the break after low finishes by the prolific Cole Stockton – his 26th goal in all competitions – and Arthur Gnahoua.

Charlton striker Jayden Stockley stabbed home from close range early in the second period but poor distribution by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was punished by a venomous left-footed strike by Gnahoua just before the hour mark.

Chuks Aneke ensured a nerve-jangling finish for the Shrimpers, the Addicks substitute heading in Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross in the 81st minute.

But Morecambe held firm and Adams was delighted that his side had got on the front foot to force victory.

“It was a really good performance from us and a thoroughly deserved victory,” he said.

“We took the game to Charlton and caused them a lot of trouble. When you stop a side playing it frustrates them. We then got down the side of them and created some really good opportunities before we scored.

“It was a great finish from Cole Stockton. The other (first half) one from Arthur was very similar, cutbacks into the bottom corner.

“Arthur then scores an unbelievable goal into the top corner to make it 3-1.

“We were accomplished. The game plan and the team’s understanding of their roles was excellent. It’s the players who have to do it and to a man today they were top class.

“Coming away with three points has helped us to stay in the division.”

It is now back to back home losses for Charlton, who saw a penalty appeal for a challenge on George Dobson turned down by referee Marc Edwards in the second half.

Addicks manager Johnnie Jackson said: “It was a frustrating game – end to end and a lot of chances, too many for my liking for the opposition. They were pretty clinical in the moments they got their opportunities.

“I’m disappointed with the goals, they were avoidable. The third goal was really disappointing because we’d got ourselves back in the game and were really in the ascendancy. We gave them that goal and it deflated us.

“We had a little period in the first half where we lost our concentration and they exploited it. They scored two goals and when you’re two down it makes it difficult.

“It looked like we should have had a penalty, I haven’t seen it back. In real-time I thought it was.

“It was good to have the big man (Aneke) back. We know what impact he can make, especially from the bench. It’s important he stays fit and gives us that option.”

