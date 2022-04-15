Steve Evans hails Stevenage second-half showing after 1-0 win over Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steve Evans hails Stevenage second-half showing after 1-0 win over Rochdale

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 6:10 pm
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was delighted with his side’s 1-0 win over Rochdale (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Stevenage manager Steve Evans was delighted with his side’s 1-0 win over Rochdale (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

Stevanage manager Steve Evans praised his side’s response to his half-time team talk as they claimed a crucial 1-0 win over Rochdale.

Stevenage moved out of the League Two relegation zone with the win courtesy of Scott Cuthbert’s header just after the break.

The first half offered little in the way of chances for both sides and Evans challenged his players to offer more in the second period.

He said: “You’ve got to give the dressing room enormous credit because first-half I didn’t think we were at it.

“We sat off the play, we didn’t play with that aggression and determination that these boys can play with.

“I questioned their character. I said ‘go out and show me that you want to do it for this football club, for yourselves, and for your families’.

“To a man they responded second-half. It was a huge amount of effort, huge amount of determination, and brilliant support from the supporters to get us over the line late on.”

The goal came just three minutes into the second half, with Boro captain Cuthbert rising highest to head home Arthur Read’s corner and Evans hailed his skipper’s leadership qualities.

“The skip gives you everything he’s got. He leads the group tremendously well.

“I knew before I came in I didn’t have to worry about any issues going on in the dressing room. It’s a real good group of players.”

The win moves Stevenage into 22nd place in League Two, while visitors Rochdale remain 17th after a performance that frustrated manager Robbie Stockdale.

“Stevenage sat off us and let us have the ball but we didn’t do enough with it,” he said.

“We got into some half-decent areas but the final pass wasn’t good enough.

“Even second-half, late on, we get to the byline and hit the first man with the cross. We’ve got two centre-forwards on the pitch and we turn down a cross.

“I don’t know if there’s some complacency on the part of the players, thinking the job was done – far from it.”

Stockdale was disappointed with the manner in which Stevenage’s winner was conceded.

“It’s something we look at every game, we look at threats. We were fairly big today so to concede from a set-piece is frustrating.

“The message was clear at half-time. We knew they’d come out strong again. See that off and get control of the game. But a set-play has done us.

“We gave them that encouragement, we gave them that head start in the game and we couldn’t claw it back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal