Nigel Pearson pleased with Bristol City’s determination in win at Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Nigel Pearson pleased with Bristol City’s determination in win at Stoke

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 6:31 pm
Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City secured victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City secured victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Nigel Pearson was pleased with Bristol City’s determination as they snatched a late 1-0 win away at Stoke.

The Robins found a breakthrough in the 84th minute in fortunate circumstances, with Jay Dasilva’s cross sailing beyond an unexpectant Jack Bonham in the hosts’ net.

Michael O’Neill’s side had chances aplenty to have the game out of sight, with Jacob Brown testing Daniel Bentley and Lewis Baker prodding narrowly wide in the first half.

The Potters’ ascendancy continued beyond the interval, with Baker failing to convert an enticing Josh Maja delivery from close range while also having a delicate free-kick strike the crossbar.

The result ensures the Robins’ Championship status is secured for another season, while Stoke – who had won three out of four games entering the fixture – saw their mini-revival brought to a disappointing end.

A delighted Pearson said: “The most important thing was going to be some of the qualities we were missing last week, so I said about personality and I thought we showed it in abundance today.

“It was a collective effort, a bit gritty against a side who have got quite a bit of quality, but they must be pulling their hair out – the two games we’ve played against them this year, I’m sure that they’ll feel they could’ve won both games but we’ve had those feelings many times this year.

“It was always going to be about the way that we approached it, even if we had drawn or lost it, that still would have been the most important thing for me. It’s nice to get rewards for hard and honest endeavour, so it was a good away performance. We were stubborn, organised and counter-attacked with some real threat.

“There was a determination that everybody could see out there. I’m really pleased for the players today.”

The hosts will feel aggrieved after squandering a sequence of glorious opportunities throughout the match.

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis set the tone for the afternoon when he failed to convert from close range inside six minutes, while Potters top scorer Brown was frustrated by Bentley’s full-stretch save.

The lively Baker should have handed Stoke the advantage from Maja’s precise cross and was then unfortunate when his set-piece rebounded off the woodwork 10 minutes from time.

But ultimately the home side’s wastefulness was punished by Dasilva’s late strike against the run of play.

A frustrated O’Neill said: “We learned a lot about some of the lads today. That’s not a personal criticism but you’ve got to show character, be brave, play forward and not be reliant on one or two players to drag you through the game.

“You need eight or nine to drag you through the game, but we didn’t have enough players prepared to do that today.

“We didn’t play at the right level; we shouldn’t have lost the game, but we didn’t play with enough decisiveness. You’ve got to have the character to play; it’s not that we didn’t try but we were too indecisive.

“We missed really good opportunities to create really good chances, and that was the most frustrating thing, to be honest. We were making bad decisions and probably what we don’t have in our team is a dribbler so you’re constantly having to combine to try and break lines, and that’s proving to be difficult at the minute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal