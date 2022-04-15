Paul Simpson: Morgan Feeney is ‘OK’ after heart palpitations in Carlisle loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson revealed defender Morgan Feeney had to be taken off with heart palpitations during the Cumbrians’ 1-0 defeat at Walsall.

Jack Earing’s deflected strike ensured mathematical safety for the Saddlers and left Carlisle still with work to do to ensure their own EFL status.

But Simpson admitted his overriding concern had been the health of 23-year-old centre-back Feeney who came off early in the second half.

“He was getting some sort of heart palpitations. Thankfully Walsall have got some equipment here, he’s had an ECG and the trace is fine, perfectly normal,” said Simpson.

“He’s OK now, he seems in a good state but with things like that, players’ welfare is so important and there’s no way you can take chances as much as we wanted Morgan out there.”

Despite the defeat, Carlisle remain 10 points above the bottom two with just four games remaining, although Simpson was keen to stress they are not safe yet.

Kristian Dennis’ fourth-minute shot, saved by Carl Rushworth, was the best effort they produced in a lacklustre display.

“We had so much of the ball in the second half but you have to be brave when it’s 0-0,” said Simpson.

“There’s so much to play for, people are scrapping for their lives, just scrapping to stay in the Football League and we have to realise we are still involved in it.

“We need to get our own house in order, even if we are not thinking about relegation. I don’t (want) the season to fizzle out, I want it to be positive and that was a really tough watch today.”

Walsall boss Michael Flynn, meanwhile, was relieved to have secured safety, having taken over in February with the club in a perilous position.

“I would have taken it [safety with four games to spare] because it was a tough job. We were only three or four points above the relegation zone and it’s a good job we won four games early,” he said.

“Because with the injuries, with how small the squad is, it would have been tough to get over the line if we were in the bottom two now.

“They’ve all got to up their game because where we are and the season they’ve had, it’s not acceptable to me.”

Flynn will now turn his attentions to a summer rebuild which he will head up following the departure of technical director Jamie Fullarton on Thursday.

“The only thing I can say is I will back myself to improve the fortunes of this football club,” Flynn added.

“I’ve proven it with Newport over a long period of time, rebuilding squads, sometimes twice a season. It doesn’t scare me at all.”