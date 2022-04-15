Mark Hughes hails 10-man Bradford’s ‘commitment and desire’ in Tranmere draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark Hughes hails 10-man Bradford’s ‘commitment and desire’ in Tranmere draw

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 7:08 pm
Mark Hughes’ Bradford earned a point (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes hailed the “commitment and desire” shown by 10-man Bradford after they were denied all three points by a late goal in the 1-1 draw against Tranmere.

Bradford deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute with a smart header from Jamie Walker, on loan from Hearts, who flicked the ball into the far corner from Luke Hendrie’s right-wing cross.

They had a setback when they went down to 10 men in the 28th minute when midfield player Elliot Watt was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

However, they looked set to end their run of eight home matches without a win, four of them under Hughes, until Tranmere substitute Callum McManaman scored the equaliser with a low shot just inside the far post in the 89th minute.

Hughes said: “I’m just pleased with the level of performance and commitment and desire we showed. It was really difficult after losing Elliot Watt and we had to dig in.

“We obviously were behind in numbers in the game but it didn’t really show. We still tried to play our stuff when we were able to.

“Late in the day we could have won it ourselves after they equalised.

“The equaliser could have really disappointed us but we picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off again and had a really good opportunity through Lee Angol.

“It was a great effort from the guys and a huge reaction from the crowd as well. That tells you all you need to know about the way they felt about the performance.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t get the three points but pleasing in terms of the manner of the performance.”

“It’s a simple equation – if the performances show determination and the willingness to go that extra yard then the fans can relate to that and give credit where it’s due. That’s why we got the reaction at the end we had.

“We’ve gone up against a team that’s trying to get out of this league but you wouldn’t have thought they were the team going for promotion.

“We looked like the ones trying to get in the play-off places. But we’re not there and there are reasons behind that and our intention next year is to be one of those teams that the opposition will fear going up against.

“We’re disappointed with the first booking. I don’t really see the reason why the referee needed to do that. If he’d blown quickly after the initial foul then Elliot wouldn’t have reacted.

“It escalated and then, understandable reaction from Elliot just trying to free himself to get the space to play.”

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: “I don’t think we started the game well. For some reason we were a bit leggy and lethargic. We know Bradford is a tough place to come.

“We hoped for more than a draw especially when they went down to 10 men.

“We got into some good areas but then gave the ball away cheaply or couldn’t get on the end of crosses into the box.

“We didn’t show enough quality or imagination and didn’t move the ball quickly enough, but at least we got something out of the game with Callum’s equaliser. That is a positive.”

