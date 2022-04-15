Graham Potter says there is more to Tottenham than Kane and Son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Graham Potter says there is more to Tottenham than Kane and Son

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 7:26 pm
Graham Potter thinks Tottenham have an all round threat (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Potter thinks Tottenham have an all round threat (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists Tottenham have more to offer than the “headline” partnership of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The Seagulls travel to Tottenham for Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League match having already lost to Tottenham on two occasions this season.

The duo of Kane and Son have combined for 29 goals and 14 assists so far this campaign, helping Spurs into the Champions League qualification places.

Potter told a press conference: “I think Antonio (Conte) has done an amazing job there sine he’s been in.

“Of course Son and Kane are the headline, if you like, of that team and rightly so because they have historically been incredible performers in the Premier League.

“But I think you are doing Tottenham a disservice if (you think) it’s just about those two because they’ve got fantastic structure, they build up really well, they have great width with the wing-backs.

“(Dejan) Kulusevski has come in and added something to their attacking team as well, so credit to Antonio and to Tottenham because it’s a top team that we know from experience it is hard to play against.”

Spurs beat Potter’s team 3-1 win in the FA Cup in February, before a 2-0 league triumph in March.

Asked whether he would change preparation after playing them in quick succession, the Brighton boss said: “I think we are probably a bit more familiar of course than a normal situation but because of how we played them more recently we are closer to understanding them a bit better.

“But this game is a different dynamic, hopefully we are in a better place and play a little bit better than we did in the previous match – and we will need to if we want to get something.”

Both teams will head into the fixture with high hopes as Brighton ended their winless run with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week, while Spurs have won four consecutive games.

Potter added: “I think they (Spurs)  have improved their performances since then and got some more impressive results, we’ve had some better performances and results since then so maybe that changes the dynamic.

“You can look at the past all you want but that’s why we love the game so much, you never know how it’s going to go and that’s why every game is exciting – and we are looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal