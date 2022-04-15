Graham Potter says there is more to Tottenham than Kane and Son

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists Tottenham have more to offer than the “headline” partnership of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The Seagulls travel to Tottenham for Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League match having already lost to Tottenham on two occasions this season.

The duo of Kane and Son have combined for 29 goals and 14 assists so far this campaign, helping Spurs into the Champions League qualification places.

Potter told a press conference: “I think Antonio (Conte) has done an amazing job there sine he’s been in.

“Of course Son and Kane are the headline, if you like, of that team and rightly so because they have historically been incredible performers in the Premier League.

“But I think you are doing Tottenham a disservice if (you think) it’s just about those two because they’ve got fantastic structure, they build up really well, they have great width with the wing-backs.

“(Dejan) Kulusevski has come in and added something to their attacking team as well, so credit to Antonio and to Tottenham because it’s a top team that we know from experience it is hard to play against.”

Spurs beat Potter’s team 3-1 win in the FA Cup in February, before a 2-0 league triumph in March.

Asked whether he would change preparation after playing them in quick succession, the Brighton boss said: “I think we are probably a bit more familiar of course than a normal situation but because of how we played them more recently we are closer to understanding them a bit better.

“But this game is a different dynamic, hopefully we are in a better place and play a little bit better than we did in the previous match – and we will need to if we want to get something.”

Both teams will head into the fixture with high hopes as Brighton ended their winless run with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last week, while Spurs have won four consecutive games.

Potter added: “I think they (Spurs) have improved their performances since then and got some more impressive results, we’ve had some better performances and results since then so maybe that changes the dynamic.

“You can look at the past all you want but that’s why we love the game so much, you never know how it’s going to go and that’s why every game is exciting – and we are looking forward to it.”