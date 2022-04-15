Brendan Rodgers backs James Maddison to keep pushing hard for England recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Brendan Rodgers backs James Maddison to keep pushing hard for England recall

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 10:33 pm
James Maddison (right) celebrates with his Leicester team-mates in Eindhoven (Peter Dejong/AP)
James Maddison (right) celebrates with his Leicester team-mates in Eindhoven (Peter Dejong/AP)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has backed James Maddison to keep proving his England class as he chases a Three Lions recall.

The 25-year-old starred and scored in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa Conference League quarter-final win away against PSV Eindhoven to earn the Foxes a last four clash with Roma.

His strike in Eindhoven was his 14th goal of the season, his best return for Leicester, and Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham are the only Englishmen to score more than the attacker in all competitions this term.

Maddison, who earned his only cap in November 2019, has spoken about his desire to force his way back into the England squad, with the World Cup at the end of the year.

“All you can do is perform consistently well, work hard and be humble and keep proving a point,” said Rodgers.

“I think he has been consistent for a long period of time – his contribution to the game and his efficiency in terms of goals and his assists but also his pressing and his work.

“He can do no more (to get into the England squad). He is obviously playing at a very high level and contributing in big games.

“I thought he was wonderful in Eindhoven, especially in the second half, and in any team you are looking for efficiency.

“He is playing at a really high level, then it is just all about choice. He can’t do any more other than just stay consistent and focused. He is up there with his numbers and work-rate.

“The unfortunate thing for him is there are so many talented players in the positions he plays but he is certainly up there.”

Maddison scored with 13 minutes left at the Philips Stadion before Ricardo Pereira’s 88th-minute winner completed the comeback after Eran Zahavi’s first-half opener.

The Foxes won 2-1 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium and host Roma in semi-final first-leg on April 28 – the first time in the club’s history they have reached the last four of a European competition.

Leicester now go to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and Rodgers is confident Maddison can maintain his form.

“What you have with James and what I love is he has the personality, ability and belief at this level that he can play in the biggest games and contribute in the biggest games,” he said.

“You see his tactical ideas improving all the time and the confidence and spirit.

“He has big quality and I am delighted for him and the team.”

