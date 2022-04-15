Inverness certain of play-off spot after win over Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness clinched a Scottish Championship play-off place by beating leaders Kilmarnock 2-1.

Goals from Inverness pair Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers deep in the second half halted Kilmarnock’s nine-game unbeaten league run.

Ash Taylor had put the visitors in front on the hour mark but McKay bundled home a 76th-minute equaliser and Chalmers struck an 82nd-minute winner – his fourth goal in as many games.

The win lifted Inverness 10 points clear of Raith, who sit one place below the play-offs, while Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock remain four points ahead of second-placed Arbroath who have a game in hand.