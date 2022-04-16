Jordan Gabriel set to miss Blackpool’s clash with Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jordan Gabriel set to miss Blackpool’s clash with Birmingham

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 10:06 am
Jordan Gabriel is set to miss Blackpool’s game against Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool are likely to be without Jordan Gabriel when Birmingham visit Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

The defender was withdrawn before half-time in Good Friday’s defeat at West Brom with a suspected recurrence of a hamstring injury and seems set to be sidelined.

Fellow defender Richard Keogh was a late withdrawal because of illness in the 2-1 loss at the Hawthorns, where midfielder Charlie Kirk was absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Luke Garbutt is a doubt after not training last week due to illness while this game comes too soon for Dan Grimshaw (concussion), with Kevin Stewart (quad) and Dujon Sterling (ankle) longer-term absentees.

Birmingham could include Nico Gordon from the off.

The defender hobbled off in the final quarter of an hour in the 4-2 defeat at home to Coventry but Blues head coach Lee Bowyer revealed the teenager was just suffering with cramp.

With the short turnaround in fixtures and his side throwing away a two-goal lead against the Sky Blues, Bowyer could elect to shake up his XI although Zach Jeacock is set to continue in goal, with Neil Etheridge missing out because of a concussion he sustained against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Defender George Friend (knee) and Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong (hamstring) remain sidelined.

