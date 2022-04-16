Steve Morison could make changes for Luton clash after criticising his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steve Morison could make changes for Luton clash after criticising his side

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 10:42 am
Steve Morison was furious with Cardiff’s first-half display at Hull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steve Morison was furious with Cardiff’s first-half display at Hull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Cardiff manager Steve Morison might shake up his XI for the visit of Luton on Easter Monday after being deeply unimpressed with their first-half performance at Hull.

Morison labelled his side’s first 45 minutes on Good Friday as “horrendous”, with Mark McGuinness hooked at half-time after being at fault for the Tigers’ opener.

The defender will probably make way but midfielders Tommy Doyle and Rubin Colwill are pushing for starting berths after impressing off the bench at the MKM Stadium.

Defender Sean Morrison is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds and is sidelined for the rest of the season but there are no new injuries concerns for Morison to contend with.

Luton will be without captain Sonny Bradley due to suspension.

The centre-back was given his marching orders in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday and, because he received two bookings, the Hatters cannot appeal the ban.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) and Henri Lansbury (neck) are likely to miss out again while Gabe Osho has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are also sidelined.

