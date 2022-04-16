Fankaty Dabo set to miss Coventry’s clash with Bournemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry are set to be without Fankaty Dabo for their match against Bournemouth on Easter Monday.

Dabo made his 100th Sky Blues appearance as they came from 2-0 down to beat midlands rivals Birmingham 4-2 on Good Friday but pulled up after an hour and was subsequently withdrawn.

Mark Robins is therefore unlikely to risk the defender, even if the injury is not as bad as feared, with his side in action again so soon after beating Forest.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley missed out on Friday due to a positive Covid test while striker Matty Godden is out for the rest of the season with a calf tear.

Jordan Zemura will once again miss out for Bournemouth.

The defender missed the 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough on Good Friday because of a hamstring injury but Cherries boss Scott Parker hopes to have the Zimbabwe international back before the end of the season.

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Kieffer Moore (foot) are edging closer to a return but are still out of contention.

Robbie Brady will be pushing for minutes following his recent recovery from injury after being an unused substitute against Boro.