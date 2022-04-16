Shaun Hutchinson set to make Millwall return after seven-week absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Hutchinson set to make Millwall return after seven-week absence

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 12:18 pm
Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson might make his first-team return after nearly two months on the sidelines (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson might make his first-team return after nearly two months on the sidelines (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Shaun Hutchinson will be pushing for a return to action for the first time in seven weeks as Millwall host Hull on Easter Monday.

Hutchinson injured his calf against Sheffield United on February 26 but returned to the Lions’ matchday squad as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Preston on Good Friday.

Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman remain sidelined.

The pair have returned to light training following injuries but are not ready for first-team returns.

Hull have no new injury concerns but Shota Arveladze could opt to freshen up his XI after they secured their Sky Bet Championship status for another season.

The Tigers overcame Cardiff on Good Friday to guarantee their place in the second tier next season with four games of this campaign remaining.

Randell Williams is the only long-term absentee for the Tigers and Arveladze confirmed earlier this week that the midfielder is still training separately from the rest of the group.

Strikers Marcus Forss and Ryan Longman will be pushing for starting berths after being used as late substitutes in the win over the Bluebirds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal