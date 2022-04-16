Alfie McCalmont could feature for Morecambe against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie McCalmont is pushing for a start as Morecambe take on Portsmouth.

The on-loan Leeds midfielder was named in the squad against Charlton on Good Friday for the first time since his last outing on March 15, but was an unused substitute in their 3-2 win at the Valley.

Midfielder Shane McLoughlin could return to the starting line-up if boss Derek Adams chooses to freshen up his side during the hectic Easter period, after coming off the bench in the Shrimps’ last three matches.

Adams’ side will want to build on their first away league win since November 20 against Charlton, which moved them three points clear of the League One relegation zone.

Midfielder Joe Morrell is a doubt for Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old was taken off after just 12 minutes of their Good Friday win over Lincoln with a dead leg.

Monday’s clash with Morecambe will be Pompey’s third match in six days and boss Danny Cowley admitted the fixtures have taken a toll on the energy of his squad.

Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson all came through late fitness tests to face Lincoln, while Cowley has the likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe and Tyler Walker available if he wants fresh legs against the Shrimps.