Salford could welcome back injured trio against Barrow

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 12:20 pm
Salford boss Gary Bowyer could welcome back three players for Monday’s clash against Barrow.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny all returned to training this week and will be hoping to make an appearance.

The trio were not named in the matchday squad for Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers, and Bowyer may make changes given the short turnaround.

Striker Matt Smith is likely to continue leading the line despite failing to find the net against Rovers having hit two in the previous game against Harrogate.

Barrow are unlikely to make many changes having secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Forest Green on Friday.

Joe Grayson, who opened the scoring in the rout, could miss out having been forced off at half-time.

The defender only made his return from injury against Crawley last weekend, while Kgosi Ntlhe is still sidelined for the Bluebirds with a knee injury.

Barrow are currently 21st in Sky Bet League Two and are three points above the relegation zone.

