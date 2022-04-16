Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could ring changes after Barrow mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could ring changes after Barrow mauling

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 1:36 pm
Rob Edwards saw his side beaten 4-0 by Barrow on Friday (Tim Markland/PA)
Rob Edwards saw his side beaten 4-0 by Barrow on Friday (Tim Markland/PA)

Rob Edwards may be tempted to make changes to his Forest Green side when they host Oldham on Monday following their heavy defeat at Barrow.

The league leaders were beaten 4-0 at Holker Street on Friday, although they still have a nine-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Striker Jamille Matt played the full 90 minutes of that match having recovered from a concussion sustained against Hartlepool last weekend, but midfielder Ben Stevenson was absent with a knock.

Matty Stevens is a long-term casualty after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Struggling Oldham will be without suspended defender Carl Piergianni following his red card in the 2-0 home defeat to Northampton on Friday.

Forward Junior Luamba returned from a hamstring injury to play 70 minutes of that fixture and will hope to be involved again, while Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi both featured for the first time since mid-March.

Jack Stobbs was not involved but returned to training last week, so the winger could be in contention to face Forest Green.

Hallam Hope also missed out on Friday with a hamstring issue and could be left out again on Monday with a view to having him back for Saturday’s clash with Salford.

