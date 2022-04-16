Kurt Zouma expected to miss West Ham showdown with managerless Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham are again likely to be without defender Kurt Zouma as they host managerless Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The France international missed Thursday’s stunning Europa League win at Lyon with an ankle problem and remains a serious doubt.

Aaron Cresswell comes back into contention after serving a European ban but Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee.

Burnley will be without Ben Mee on the pitch once again but the club captain will be in the dugout as one of their co-caretaker managers following Friday’s surprise sacking of Sean Dyche.

Mee remains unavailable to play having missed each of the last four games due to a fibula issue.

Fellow defender Erik Pieters (knee) and winger Johann Berg Gudmindsson (calf) are also still out of action.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Benrahma, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Chesters, Vlasic, Alese.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.