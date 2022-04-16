Reading hopeful Lucas Joao will be fit to face Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Reading hopeful Lucas Joao will be fit to face Swansea

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 1:42 pm
Reading’s Lucas Joao is nursing a tight hamstring ahead of the clash with Swansea (John Walton/PA)
Reading’s Lucas Joao is nursing a tight hamstring ahead of the clash with Swansea (John Walton/PA)

Reading boss Paul Ince hopes to have striker Lucas Joao available for Monday’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Swansea.

Joao was taken off as a precaution during Friday’s priceless 2-1 win at Sheffield United complaining of a tight hamstring after scoring the opening goal, but Ince is confident his only match-fit frontman will be available.

However, midfielder John Swift is likely to be missing once again after sitting out at Bramall Lane with a calf injury.

Defender Baba Rahman returned from a hamstring problem in South Yorkshire, while Tom McIntyre, whose winner left the Royals nine points clear of the relegation zone, will hope his exploits have earned him another start.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin will continue to manage midfielder Olivier Ntcham’s involvement as he observes Ramadan.

Ntcham, who is unable to eat during the day between April 1 and May 1 because of his religious beliefs, has been used only as a substitute so far this month to make the most of his energy levels, and scored his side’s equaliser against Barnsley on Friday after coming off the bench.

Midfielder Flynn Downes has returned to training after a knee injury and could be involved for the first time since the derby victory at Cardiff on April 2.

The Swans head for the Select Car Leasing Stadium unbeaten in six games and having collected 14 points from a possible 18.

