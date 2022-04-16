Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 2:18 pm
Keith Hill’s Scunthorpe have been relegated from League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Keith Hill’s Scunthorpe have been relegated from League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe will have to pick themselves up from the disappointment of suffering relegation to the Vanarama National League when they host fellow strugglers Stevenage on Monday.

A 3-0 loss at Leyton Orient on Friday sealed the Iron’s fate, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.

Luke Matheson returned from illness as a half-time substitute at the Breyer Group Stadium and will be pushing for a start, while fellow defender Mason O’Malley was also on the bench for Keith Hill’s men having not featured since mid-March due to a hamstring problem.

George Taft missed out with a stomach complaint thought to be linked to a hernia.

Stevenage are three points clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins and will be boosted by the return of Luke Norris from suspension.

The forward – Boro’s joint-top scorer this season with 11, alongside Elliot List – missed Friday’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale following his dismissal in the 2-0 win at Colchester last weekend.

List played 70 minutes against Dale having been forced off at Colchester, while midfielder Jake Taylor – who also had his afternoon cut short in Essex – played the full 90.

Defender Ben Coker had to be replaced 12 minutes from time on Friday and could be a doubt for the trip to Scunthorpe.

