Lauren Hemp nets brace as Man City sail past West Ham into Women’s FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lauren Hemp nets brace as Man City sail past West Ham into Women’s FA Cup final

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 2:44 pm
Lauren Hemp scored twice for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Lauren Hemp scored twice for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

England international Lauren Hemp scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside West Ham to book their place in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final.

Hemp’s 67th-minute goal – the 50th of her club career – and a second in stoppage time cemented a 4-1 semi-final win in Dagenham after Ellen White and Chloe Kelly had struck before the break, with Lisa Evans replying for the stubborn hosts.

The three-times winners will face either Arsenal or Chelsea at Wembley, with the top two in the Women’s Super League fighting it out for the remaining berth on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City’s Ellen White scores the opening goal at West Ham
Manchester City’s Ellen White scores the opening goal at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

The visitors took the lead with 21 minutes gone when White reacted first to dive and head home, with keeper Mackenzie Arnold desperately scrambling back across her goal after the impressive Keira Walsh’s 25-yard piledriver had come back off the crossbar.

White saw a second equally impressive effort chalked off after the officials ruled that Lucy Bronze had not kept the ball in play before she crossed, and Hemp, who had been well marshalled until that point, fired over as City started to turn the screw.

They got their reward eight minutes before the break when Kelly ran on to Gilly Flaherty’s ill-judged pass across her own penalty area to beat Arnold and make it 2-0.

However, Evans gave the Hammers hope three minutes before the break when, after Alex Greenwood had been dispossessed on halfway, she capitalised on hesitancy in the City defence to round Ellie Roebuck and reduce the deficit.

White saw a 52nd-minute header correctly ruled out for offside as the visitors looked to kill off the game, but West Ham defended resolutely to keep themselves in with a chance.

They might have been level when Evans slid Tameka Yallop in behind the visitors’ defence, but she stabbed her attempt wide as Roebuck closed her down and their hopes were ended by Hemp when she turned smartly before thumping a shot past Arnold.

Katerina Svitkova forced a late save from Roebuck, but Arnold had to tip substitute Filippa Angeldahl’s fierce drive on to the crossbar and was beaten for a fourth time at the death as Hemp completed a good afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal