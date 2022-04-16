It feels massive – Paul Warne hails Rotherham side after morale-boosting win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

It feels massive – Paul Warne hails Rotherham side after morale-boosting win

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 3:38 pm
Rotherham manager Paul Warne saw his side claim a vital win over Ipswich (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Rotherham manager Paul Warne saw his side claim a vital win over Ipswich (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said his side put in the morale-boosting performance they needed after claiming a vital 1-0 win over Ipswich.

The Millers’ grip on an automatic promotion spot has slipped on the back of three straight losses and just one win in their previous seven games, but Michael Smith’s late winner against Town reignited their push for an immediate return to the Championship.

Smith’s goal was his 19th of the season in the league and Warne was full of praise for both the experienced striker and his Rotherham team as a whole.

Warne said: “His (Smith) performance was right up there. Maybe having the end of season do on Thursday, where he won all the awards and everyone told him how great he was, might have given him a boost.

“It was excellent and the fans were brilliant which makes a massive difference to the players.

“First half we were edgy and we didn’t make it difficult enough for a very good team. We rode our luck because they missed a great chance.

“We were very good second half. It was the result we needed but the performance we needed too.

“Some of our key players have had a dip in form. All our players have to be at their best for us to get results. The players are really chuffed.

“Overall everyone can be really proud of the performance. It does feel massive.”

Ipswich blew a big chance to go ahead in the first half when James Norwood did not connect properly from Wes Burns’ cross into the box.

Rotherham needed a better second half and started it well with Jamie Lindsay just inches away from touching home Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s inswinging cross.

Chances then fell the way of Burns, who was denied by Viktor Johansson, and Smith, who saw Christian Walton push away his goal-bound header on the line.

Smith notched the winner with 78 minutes on the clock after stroking home coolly after Wes Harding’s long throw had fallen to him in space.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, whose side have now won just once in five matches and sit 11 points off the top six, said: “I think the first half was a fair reflection of where we have been lately. I thought we gave them all sorts of problems and had the clearest chance in the whole game.

“I think they were glad to get in at half-time 0-0.

“They turned it into a game of set-plays and it was a barrage of corners and throw-ins.

“It was always going to be a really tall ask to get into the play-offs. That is down to points we have dropped earlier in the season.

“It’s about building now. It’s clear what we do very well and there are things we need to do better and improve in the summer with recruitment and coaching.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal