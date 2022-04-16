Matt Crooks banned for Middlesbrough showdown with Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Matt Crooks banned for Middlesbrough showdown with Huddersfield

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 3:40 pm
Middlesbrough will be without the suspended Matt Crooks for the next three games, starting at home to Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough will be without suspended midfielder Matt Crooks for Easter Monday’s Riverside clash against promotion rivals Huddersfield.

Crooks received his 15th yellow card of the season in the Good Friday stalemate at Bournemouth and will sit out Boro’s next three games.

Australia international Riley McGree could get the nod to replace Crooks, with Martin Payero recovering fitness following an ankle injury.

Boro boss Chris Wilder sprang a surprise by changing his goalkeeper at Bournemouth, and Luke Daniels will keep the number one spot from Joe Lumley after his clean sheet on the south coast.

Huddersfield will assess the extent of Danny Ward’s injury after the striker was withdrawn during the interval of Friday’s 2-2 home draw with QPR.

Top-scorer Ward was replaced by Duane Holmes at the break, but Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has other attacking options at his disposal.

Josh Koroma or Jordan Rhodes could also feature for a Huddersfield side who celebrated captain Jonathan Hogg’s 300th appearance for the club against QPR.

Third-placed Huddersfield are four points adrift of Bournemouth, who are currently in the second Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion spot, but have played two more games than the Cherries.

