Steve Cooper facing double injury concern before Forest face West Brom

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 3:52 pm
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has doubts over Scott McKenna and Keinan Davis (Tim Goode/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has a double injury concern ahead of Monday evening’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

Forest’s promotion ambitions were dented by Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Luton, during which defender Scott McKenna and striker Keinan Davis both limped off.

Both men departed with hamstring problems and are being assessed, but they must be regarded as significant doubts.

Defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe continue to work their way back from respective ankle and groin injuries.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has options as he looks to build upon Friday last-gasp 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

Bruce handed keeper David Button a start against the Tangerines in place of Sam Johnstone, who did not even make the bench as his contract runs down.

Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea and striker Karlan Grant, whose last-gasp winner on Friday was his fifth goal in seven games, were among those players who impressed as their side kept their play-off hopes alive, if only just.

Matty Phillips returned from a foot injury as a second-half substitute, but Darnell Furlong and Daryl Dike are still out.

