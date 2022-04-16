Blackburn without suspended Tayo Edun for Stoke clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Blackburn without suspended Tayo Edun for Stoke clash

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 4:04 pm
Blackburn midfielder Tayo Edun is suspended for the visit of Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Blackburn midfielder Tayo Edun is suspended for the visit of Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn have lost Tayo Edun to suspension for Stoke’s visit to Ewood Park.

Midfielder Edun was sent off during Friday’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Peterborough, his first appearance since the end of January.

Bradley Johnson is set to come into the starting line-up for a Rovers side who are two points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Bradley Dack made his sixth appearance as a substitute at Peterborough since returning from a long-term injury and is contention for a first start since March 2021.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is set to make changes after an eighth home defeat of the season against Bristol City.

Romaine Sawyers could return in midfield and O’Neill has attacking options in the shape of D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Josh Maja and Tyrese Campbell.

Sam Clucas (quad) will be assessed, but Morgan Fox (ankle) and Nick Powell (quad) are likely to miss out again.

Liam Moore, Harry Souttar and Jordan Thompson will not play again this season.

