Blackburn without suspended Tayo Edun for Stoke clash

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn have lost Tayo Edun to suspension for Stoke’s visit to Ewood Park.

Midfielder Edun was sent off during Friday’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Peterborough, his first appearance since the end of January.

Bradley Johnson is set to come into the starting line-up for a Rovers side who are two points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Bradley Dack made his sixth appearance as a substitute at Peterborough since returning from a long-term injury and is contention for a first start since March 2021.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is set to make changes after an eighth home defeat of the season against Bristol City.

Romaine Sawyers could return in midfield and O’Neill has attacking options in the shape of D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Josh Maja and Tyrese Campbell.

Sam Clucas (quad) will be assessed, but Morgan Fox (ankle) and Nick Powell (quad) are likely to miss out again.

Liam Moore, Harry Souttar and Jordan Thompson will not play again this season.