Swindon defender Rob Hunt ruled out of Leyton Orient visit with ankle injury

Swindon full-back Rob Hunt will miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient due to an ankle injury.

The right-back left the ground on crutches after being forced off during the 4-1 win over Harrogate on Good Friday.

Mandela Egbo, who made the first two goals for Louie Barry at Harrogate, went off with cramp midway through the second half but will be available.

Leading scorer Harry McKirdy has stepped up training following a calf injury and could be involved in some capacity.

Orient will check on midfielder Jordan Brown after he struggled with cramp towards the end of Friday’s win over Scunthorpe.

Defender Alex Mitchell will also be closely monitored after he played the whole game on his return from a two-month injury absence.

Ruel Sotiriou should keep his starting spot after manager Richie Wellens replaced him early against Scunthorpe to ensure he was fresh for the second game of the Easter weekend.

Tom James is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.