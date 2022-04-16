Great Britain beaten by Czech Republic in Billie Jean King Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Great Britain beaten by Czech Republic in Billie Jean King Cup

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Emma Raducanu was hampered by a blister in Prague (PA)
Emma Raducanu’s physical frailties struck again as Great Britain suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Czech Republic in their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague.

Raducanu marked her debut in the competition on Friday by beating Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay but struggled with a blister on her right foot on Saturday and lost 6-1 6-1 to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in only 62 minutes.

That put the Czechs within sight of victory in the play-off but captain Petr Pala’s decision to throw in 16-year-old rookie Linda Fruhvirtova backfired when she was beaten 6-0 5-7 6-2 by Harriet Dart.

Having gone into the tie as significant underdogs, it was an achievement in itself for Britain to force a deciding doubles rubber, but Dart and Katie Swan were unable to pull off the upset, losing 6-1 7-5 to Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova.

Vondrousova was a level above any other player in the tie, losing just nine games in three matches, but it was clear Raducanu was operating at significantly less than 100 per cent in their contest, particularly after taking a medical time-out at the end of the opening set.

The 19-year-old said of the blister: “It kind of showed up after yesterday’s match. We’ve been managing it but as you saw I couldn’t really move or load either way and now it’s just about trying to get it better as soon as possible.

“It was compromising every shot I had to play. It’s very disappointing when you’re out there playing a rubber for your country and you feel completely redundant.”

Raducanu now faces a race against time to be fit for next week’s WTA Tour event in Stuttgart and admitted her frustration at yet another physical issue.

Having begun the season playing catch-up after contracting coronavirus, Raducanu struggled with a blister on her hand at the Australian Open, pulled out during a match in Mexico with a thigh problem and was hampered by a stiff back in Indian Wells.

She said: “I’ve had a few blisters on my feet before. I’m going to need to go and evaluate all my options. This has happened quite a few times now and we need to nip it in the bud.

“Of course it’s frustrating but in some sort of twisted way it gives me a sense of confidence and relief that I don’t think it’s my tennis that’s the issue.

“I think my tennis level is pretty good it’s just about being able to repeat it or maintain it and not be hampered by any sort of physical issues.

“As soon as I sort all of these out and keep building on my tennis level then I think I’ll be able to put out good matches back to back.”

The Czechs had four top-100 players in their team despite missing several star names but to try to clinch the tie Pala instead chose Fruhvirtova, who is undoubtedly a major talent but hugely inexperienced.

Dart stamped her authority on the match straight away by winning the first nine games and looked to be cruising at 6-0 5-2 only for nerves to kick in.

Fruhvirtova won five games in a row to force a decider but Dart rallied to move 5-0 ahead and looked both delighted and relieved to clinch a first singles win for her country.

“I definitely think I gave my team a little bit of a heart attack,” she said. “It’s natural that I was a bit nervous to try and close it out. I was happy that I was able to reset after the second set.”

Women’s doubles is Britain’s weakest area and Tara Moore, their only top 100 player, was not picked for the tie, so captain Anne Keothavong went with Dart and Swan, who had won two rubbers together lower down the competition.

This proved too big of a challenge despite a second-set fightback, with the Czechs, who have been by far the most successful nation in the competition over the last decade, clinching their place in November’s finals week.

Britain could still yet join them if the Lawn Tennis Association’s bid to host the event is successful.

