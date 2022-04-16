Jack Hamilton bags brace as Arbroath recover to beat Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Hamilton bags brace as Arbroath recover to beat Queen of the South

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 5:14 pm
Jack Hamilton scored twice as Arbroath beat Queen of the South 5-1 at Gayfield Park (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Striker Jack Hamilton helped himself to a double as Arbroath came from behind to thump Queen of the South 5-1 and keep their cinch Championship promotion hopes very much alive.

The Red Lichties found themselves behind early on, but hit back in devastating style to close to within a point of leaders Kilmarnock.

The visitors, who had lost their previous six games in all competitions, started the game well and took a 12th-minute lead through Ally Roy’s header, and Calvin McGrory and Innes Cameron both tested keeper Derek Gaston as they pressed for a second.

However, they were pegged back by Colin Hamilton’s strike with 25 minutes gone and found themselves trailing at the break courtesy of Jack Hamilton’s 37th-minute effort.

Cameron’s own goal nine minutes after the restart gave Arbroath breathing space and Jack Hamilton doubled his tally from distance with the hour-mark approaching before substitute James Craigen’s late header completed the rout.

