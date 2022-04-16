Pontus Jansson strikes in injury time as Brentford hit Watford with late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Pontus Jansson strikes in injury time as Brentford hit Watford with late winner

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: April 16, 2022, 5:36 pm
Brentford’s Pontus Jansson scored a late winner at Watford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Brentford’s Pontus Jansson scored a late winner at Watford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Watford’s already-slim survival chances took a heavy blow when Pontus Jansson’s last-gasp winner secured victory for Brentford.

The Hornets had started the game six points from safety, but required at least something from the match only to be denied when Jansson headed home in added time to secure a 2-1 win for the Bees.

Watford’s defensive frailties were evident throughout the game, and Brentford took an early lead when Christian Norgaard slotted the ball into the net from an unmarked position in the centre of the box.

The home side had to wait for their chances, but Emmanuel Dennis struck on his return to the starting line-up to draw his side level early in the second half.

Watford have equalled a record for the longest wait for a clean sheet at home with 21 games since their last in the Premier League, a memorable 3-0 win over Liverpool in the 2019-20 season.

Ismaila Sarr had a chance to give his side the lead in the 11th minute, when he headed over from inside the six-yard box from a Kiko Femenia cross, in Watford’s only significant opportunity in the early stages.

Watford’s defensive frailties were on show again as Brentford took the lead in the 15th minute.

Ethan Pinnock’s long throw was flicked on by Kristoffer Ajer to an unmarked Norgaard who was able to tap home from six yards.

Watford struggled to string passes together and form a cohesive attacking threat while Brentford looked threatening and could have doubled their lead when Vitaly Janelt dragged the ball wide from outside the box, and just beyond the reach of Ivan Toney.

Janelt then fired wide just before the half-time break, with Watford again unable to clear the ball effectively.

The Hornets did get another chance to level when Mads Bech Sorensen almost put the ball past his own goalkeeper David Raya under little pressure from a Watford free-kick.

Brentford had an ideal opportunity to build on their advantage in the 53rd minute when Christian Eriksen clipped a free-kick over the defenders to Toney, who was in a good position, but fluffed his shot.

Against the run of play and with their first real chance of the match, Watford hit the equaliser in the 55th minute.

Moussa Sissoko’s cross was flicked on by Sarr before falling to Dennis at the far post, and he made no mistake to slot the ball past Raya.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside, but was allowed to stand after VAR reviewed and ruled that Sarr was onside when he played in Dennis.

In added time at the end of the game, Watford had the chance to take the lead only for Dennis to hit the bar and Imran Louza to scuff the final chance.

However, in the final moments of the match, Brentford retook the lead.

Eriksen played the ball across to Jansson who found the back of the net to ensure the Bees secured all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]