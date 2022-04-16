Raith Rovers boost play-off hopes with late win at Partick Thistle By Press Association April 16, 2022, 5:18 pm Raith Rovers scored late on to beat Partick Thistle (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matej Poplatnik’s 90th-minute strike helped Raith Rovers secure a 1-0 victory at play-off rivals Partick Thistle. Rovers moved three points behind their fourth-placed opponents with their first win in five Championship games. The home side almost opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Ciaran McKenna’s deflected effort fell into the grateful grasp of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald. MacDonald was on hand again three minutes before the break to deny Brian Graham with a wonderful save. Rovers began to pressure the home side and Reghan Tumilty forced a great save from Jamie Sneddon. The visitors left it late to grab the winner and it came when Poplatnik emphatically finished Kevin Holt’s cut-back cross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Special’ victory can inspire Caley Thistle’s promotion push, says head coach Billy Dodds Billy Dodds thrilled as Caley Thistle ride luck to seal win at Raith Rovers and move third in Championship Andrew Ryan bags double as Hamilton cruise to 4-0 win at Partick Late Logan Chalmers double secures stunning comeback Caley Thistle win at Raith Rovers