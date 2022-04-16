Leaders Wigan stunned by Cambridge as unbeaten run comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Leaders Wigan stunned by Cambridge as unbeaten run comes to an end

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 7:36 pm
Harvey Knibbs scored the opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Harvey Knibbs scored the opener (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Cambridge secured a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory at Wigan to blow the Sky Bet League One title race wide open.

The U’s looked like perfect opposition for Wigan, who were unbeaten in nine league games and looking to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

But right from the off the visitors looked the better side, and they took the lead after 33 minutes when Harvey Knibbs fired past Ben Amos from the edge of the box.

Amos then had to make a fine save to keep out Adam May’s 25-yard drive, before Cambridge doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time.

James Brophy’s cross from the left was inviting and Sam Smith buried a cracking header into the top corner.

There was still time for Knibbs to wriggle his way through before shooting wide from close range.

Wigan were much better after the break and Tom Naylor pulled one back with 13 minutes to go, heading home a brilliant cross from Max Power.

Power then almost laid on an equaliser in stoppage time as Will Keane got his head to a wonderful delivery, only for Dimitar Mitov to make a stunning save.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal