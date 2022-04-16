Neil Harris monitoring Gillingham duo ahead of Fleetwood clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Neil Harris monitoring Gillingham duo ahead of Fleetwood clash

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 8:48 pm
Gillingham head coach Neil Harris has a couple of selection concerns (Will Matthews/PA)
Gillingham head coach Neil Harris has a couple of selection concerns (Will Matthews/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will check on a couple of players ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against fellow relegation battlers Fleetwood on Easter Monday.

Midfielders Olly Lee and Ben Reeves both had to come off after picking up minor knocks during the second half of the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on Good Friday.

Daniel Phillips and left-back David Tutonda made substitute appearances following their return from injury problems, but Stuart O’Keefe (knee) was not fit enough to make the squad.

Josh Chambers is set to be available again after missing the Cheltenham game for personal reasons, while forwards Mustapha Carayol (hamstring), Alex MacDonald (knee) and midfielder Danny Lloyd (ACL) all continue their own recovery.

Fleetwood will have goalkeeper Alex Cairns back from suspension for the long trip to Kent.

Cairns was sent off for handling outside the box late on during the home defeat by Accrington, so Kieran O’Hara deputised against Oxford on Good Friday when Stanley went 3-0 down inside the first 16 minutes.

Striker Ged Garner missed the 3-2 loss with a hamstring injury, which head coach Stephen Crainey hopes will not rule him out for the final games of the campaign.

Veteran midfielder Anthony Pilkington has shrugged off a hamstring issue and played the final 20 minutes against Oxford, so should be in contention again along with Josh Harrop and forward Joe Garner.

