Kasper Schmeichel hails fellow Foxes for ‘chipping in’ for absent Jamie Vardy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kasper Schmeichel hails fellow Foxes for ‘chipping in’ for absent Jamie Vardy

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 10:32 pm
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel knows they need extra firepower without Jamie Vardy (Alex Pantling/PA)
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel knows they need extra firepower without Jamie Vardy (Alex Pantling/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel has hailed Leicester’s ability to cope without the injured Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes go to Newcastle on Sunday after Thursday’s dramatic late Europa Conference League comeback at PSV.

A 2-1 win, after goals in the last 13 minutes from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira, earned a semi-final with Roma.

Maddison now has 14 goals in all competitions, eight in the Premier League, which is his best return for Leicester.

He is the Foxes’ top scorer with Vardy, who has been out for five weeks with a knee injury, on 12 while Patson Daka has 10 goals and Harvey Barnes has scored eight times.

Vardy has only made 18 league appearances this season but Schmeichel insisted they have been able to cover for his absence.

“When you are missing someone like Jamie Vardy you need goals from everywhere really. It is good to see everyone chipping in,” he said.

“You take Jamie out of any team and you would be able to feel it. Madders is a top player and everyone knows his quality.

“It is good to see he is producing on a regular basis because we need him. We need all our players to produce when we have the amount of injuries we have.

“We need everyone to be chipping in. Ade (Lookman), Ayo (Perez) and Patson came on in midweek and made a big difference.

“In any situation when you are behind you need your top players to take control of the game. We are lucky we have many players who can do that.”

Victory in Eindhoven gives Leicester momentum for the final run-in this season.

The Foxes are ninth in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of sixth-placed West Ham with three games in hand, but Schmeichel insisted they cannot think about catching the Hammers yet.

Schmeichel added: “We aren’t looking too high up the table.

“The next game in hand is Newcastle but winning is a habit and nights like Thursday can give you momentum.

“They are tough with the travelling but we are very happy it didn’t go to extra time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal