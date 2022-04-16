Conor Benn makes light work of Chris van Heerden in Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Conor Benn makes light work of Chris van Heerden in Manchester

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 10:48 pm Updated: April 16, 2022, 11:16 pm
Conor Benn celebrates victory after knocking out Chris van Heerden in the World Boxing inside two rounds in Manchester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Conor Benn celebrates victory after knocking out Chris van Heerden in the World Boxing inside two rounds in Manchester (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Conor Benn bolstered his case for a world title shot by stopping Chris van Heerden inside two rounds at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Benn had been expected to dispose of the experienced South African after producing some impressive performances over the last 18 months.

The 25-year-old welterweight duly delivered by taking out Van Heerden inside four minutes to extend his unblemished record to 21-0.

Conor Benn beat Chris van Heerden quickly
Conor Benn beat Chris van Heerden quickly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s easy money. It’s violent money but it’s easy money,” Benn, the son of former middleweight and super-middleweight world champion Nigel, told BBC Radio 5 Live after his quickfire win.

“This is what I do. I love it. They can put me in there with King Kong, I’m not really fazed.

“I’ll back it up every single time. I knew I was going to knock him out, it was just a matter of time.”

Benn was joined in the ring after the fight by former world champion Amir Khan to fuel talk of a prospective fight between the two men.

Conor Benn (left) is congratulated by Amir Khan
Conor Benn (left) is congratulated by Amir Khan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I saw some reports that he fancied a fight with me,” Benn said. “So I thought this was a chance (for him) to express that, but he didn’t seem too keen.

“That’s the promoter’s job, but if they offered me a world title fight next we’d take it.”

The 34-year-old Van Heerden had not fought since December 2020, but his southpaw stance presented a different challenge to one of British boxing’s hottest prospects.

Both men were busy in the opening round and Benn’s aggression caused Van Heerden early problems, with strong right and left hands to his opponent’s temple.

But the South African settled and started to find his rhythm as the first three minutes drew to a close.

It was a false sense of security, however, as Benn sent a couple of vicious short-range upper cuts through Van Heerden’s defence.

Van Heerden crashed to the canvas and the referee waved the contest off after just 59 seconds of the second stanza.

Benn has been linked with a bout against Kell Brook following his win over Khan last month.

Conor Benn (centre), trainer Tony Sims (second right) and promotor Eddie Hearn
Conor Benn (centre), trainer Tony Sims (second right) and promotor Eddie Hearn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “It took Conor Benn all of one round to get used to the southpaw stance of Chris van Heerden and he destroyed him.

“He is the most exciting fighter in the country and now is the time for a big name this summer.

“We’d like Kell Brook to establish the best welterweight in Britain – and I think that’s Conor.

“But there’s a lot of elite welterweights out there and that’s the step that has to be taken.

“It’s time to take off the L plates and let Conor go into elite world level.

“When he started he was a gimme. He was Nigel Benn’s son. Now Nigel Benn is Conor Benn’s dad.

“He’s the real deal and there’s a lot of big fights to look forward to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]